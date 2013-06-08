Santa Monica College On Lockdown After Reported Shooting In Library

Santa Monica

Santa Monica College near Los Angeles is reportedly on lockdown after reports of shots fired near the school’s library.



Students are taking final exams at the college.

President Obama was in Santa Monica briefly on Friday for a luncheon fundraiser. The scene of the shooting was not near the president. The fundraiser was expected to go until 2 p.m. west coast time.

There is no information yet regarding injuries, but police have confirmed to the CBS station in L.A. that a suspect is down in the library.

Police told NBC 4 in L.A. that there are “multiple victims.”

We will be updating this post as more information comes in.

