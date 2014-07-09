Goalie Moves To Striker In The 94th Minute, Scores Goal To Win Champions League Qualifier

In what might be the craziest soccer ending of the year, goalkeeper Eloy Casals for the Andorran club Santa Coloma scored a goal in the 94th minute to beat FC Banants and advance to the second round of Champions League qualifying.

Santa Coloma was down 3-2 on aggregate in stoppage time. If they didn’t score, they would have been eliminated. If they scored, they’d advance to the next round to play Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In the 94th minute, Casals left his goal and joined the attack on a free kick. The ball bounced to his feet in the box, and he banged it into the net for a game-winning goal.

The goal comes a few seconds into this fan video:

The ref blew his whistle seconds later, and Santa Coloma moved on. The club needs to win three more rounds to get into the main Champions League draw, so thinks are looking pretty bleak. But they will always have this goal.

His teammates mobbed him after the game:

