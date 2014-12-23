Why Santa Claus Would Make More Money If He Worked In Australia

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Santa Claus is a highly skilled and versatile worker, handling everything from finding out who’s been naughty and nice, to refereeing reindeer games, running the world’s largest toy factory and organising a mind-numbing complicated delivery service.

He has no time for salary negotiations, and we’re not sure who pays him in any case.

However, the consumer insurance site insure.com in the US has attempted to work out what Santa would be paid if he competed on the open market.

The Santa Index, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics wage data, shows St Nick’s salary should be $US139,924 in 2014, up more than $2,000 from last year’s estimated pay of $137,795.

We at Business Insider Australia decided to see how this translates to Australian pay.

Using data from Seek and and payscale.com, we find that Santa would be paid at least $50,000 more in Australian dollars or about $AU189,960.

Generally, the pay is better in Australia — but so are the costs, some would argue.

The big difference is the pay of an engineer to run the toy workshop at the North Pole. In the US, engineers get paid around $40.09 an hour. Here it’s $54 and that makes up for the bulk of the pay, about $AU157,000 a year.

Here’s how each job compares between here and the US. We’ve mostly ignored exchange rates, which have recently been fluctuating.

Based on this, Santa would be better off moving to Australia, or perhaps an Australian Antarctic base somewhere near the South Pole.

Apart from the better pay at an Australian territory, there are penguins at the South Pole, which are said to be friendly, and no polar bears, which aren’t that keen on people.

Many think Santa should be paid above award wages.

A survey commissioned by Insure.com found that most respondents fell into two groups with wide disagreement: 29% said Santa should earn $US1.8 billion a year (roughly $1 for every child under age 15 in the world) and 29 said he shouldn’t earn anything at all.

Another 9% said over $US200,000 a year, and 17% said under $100,000 a year.

