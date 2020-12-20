Santas around the world are reinventing their business to eliminate in-person contact this Christmas

Kaitlyn Wang

  • COVID-19 is changing the way hired Santas do their business this Christmas.
  • Around the world, trained Santa Clauses are taking health precautions, and in many cases, stopping in-person visits with children altogether.
  • In some countries, Santas are greeting children via video call, while in others, hologram Santas are showing up at holiday markets.
