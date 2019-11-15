At least 5 victims injured in California high school shooting

KTTV-TV via Associated Press People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, Calif.

At least five people were injured in a shooting at a California high school Thursday morning, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities identified the suspect as a male, Asian juvenile wearing black clothing, though conflicting reports soon emerged over whether he was in custody or dead.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed students evacuating the building, holding their arms above their heads.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At least five people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a California high school Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fate of the suspect wasn’t immediately clear. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the suspect was in custody and in the hospital. But a number of media outlets also reported that the suspect was dead.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was a male, Asian juvenile wearing black clothing. School district officials confirmed he was a student at the school.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez People wait for students and updates outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.

The shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita was first reported just before 8 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department said at least two victims were in critical condition after being transported to the Henry Mayo Newall Hospital, but the conditions of the remaining victims was unclear.

The nature of the victims’ injuries was also unclear, but ABC7 reported that one victim was shot in the stomach.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Ambulances are parked outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, Calif. A few people were injured Thursday during a shooting at the high school, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and a search was underway for the gunman, authorities said.

Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted that residents should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity. The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department said authorities believed there was only one suspect.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed students evacuating the building, holding their arms above their heads.

Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. https://t.co/D6PjO6Y4F7 pic.twitter.com/YD3iGA7Ol5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019

Authorities say there at least three victims following a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Watch live coverage here: https://t.co/RnPIDXjlIq pic.twitter.com/3NlHPIzyff — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 14, 2019

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department said multiple surrounding schools were locked down after the gunfire broke out.

Local news outlets aired aerial footage that appeared to show a number of police vehicles surrounding a nearby house, which could be connected to the suspect, but authorities haven’t confirmed anything yet.

YouTube/NBCLA Aerial footage appeared to show a number of police vehicles surrounding a nearby house.

Saugus High School in Santa Clarita is located some 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The school had 2,441 students enrolled during the 2017-18 school year, and employed 94 teachers.

The White House told press on Thursday that President Donald Trump was monitoring the situation and encouraged those in the Santa Clarita area to follow authorities’ advice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.