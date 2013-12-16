A Bunch Of Santas Got Into A Violent Brawl On A NYC Street Corner This Weekend

YouTube These Santas were caught in a brawl on a NYC street corner on Saturday night.

You may want to usher your kids out of the room for this one.

Every December, a dark day falls upon the otherwise cheery and decorated streets of Manhattan. That day was this past Saturday.

SantaCon, a dreaded annual event where frat house expats wreck havoc on the city dressed as the jolly holiday icon, is not a friend to those with no interest in reliving their worst nights of college.

We’ve tried to fight it; we’ve failed. It just keeps happening.

This year we hoped a few inches of snow would deter participants, or at least give the rest of us an excuse to stay in and avoid the unofficial holiday all together, but the night turned out to be somewhat of an entertaining evening for two guys who were watching from a safe distance in the comfort of their own apartment.

They happened to catch a massive Santa brawl. Two groups of Santas (and a rogue elf) are seen wailing on each other as a peaceful snow falls and covers the city streets.

Grab the popcorn.

