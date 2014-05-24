7 Dead In 'Mad Man's' Drive-By Shooting Rampage Near College Campus

A drive-by shooting rampage near the University of California, Santa Barbara, left seven people dead including a suspect, according to The Associated Press. Seven more people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries.

Santa Barbara County sheriff Bill Brown said initial reports of gunfire came in around 9:30 p.m. PT, according to local affiliate KEYT-TV.

After police responded and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, he veered into a parked car. Police found him dead, but Brown said it was unclear whether he died from the exchange in gunfire or a self-inflicted wound.

Brown did not release the suspect’s name, but he said he has been identified. He said the suspect was “severely mentally disturbed” and that this was an incident of “premeditated mass murder.” He called him a “mad man.”

“We have obtained and are currently analysing both written and videotaped evidence that suggests this atrocity was a premeditated mass murder,” Brown said.

One witness told the station that the scene was something out of an “old western shoot-out.”

Brown said police are looking into a video posted on YouTube as possible evidence. In the video, entitled “Retribution,” a man goes on a rant against women who he says rebuffed his advances. He also makes outward threats against local residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

