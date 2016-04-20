Sansa Stark makes a terrifying escape in new 'Game of Thrones' season 6 clip

When we last left Sansa Stark, she was trying to escape Ramsay Bolton’s grasp with Theon Greyjoy.

On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host showed a new clip from the upcoming season six of “Game of Thrones” (premiering Sunday), in which Sansa and Theon are running for their lives from Ramsay’s hounds.

They make it to a river, and Sansa says she won’t survive in the cold water. But Theon warns her it’s the best option, saying, “I’ve seen what these hounds do to a person.”

After showing the clip, Kimmel suggested it would be a good time for the actors who play Theon and Ramsay, Alfie Allen and Iwan Rheon, to make up. Then the two had a nice kiss and hug on the late-night show.

“Now it’s starting to become a bit much,” Kimmel joked.

Watch the clip from “Game of Thrones” season six debut on “Kimmel” below:

