Sansa Stark makes a terrifying escape in new 'Game of Thrones' season 6 clip

Paul Schrodt
Sansa game of thronesHBO

When we last left Sansa Stark, she was trying to escape Ramsay Bolton’s grasp with Theon Greyjoy.

On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host showed a new clip from the upcoming season six of “Game of Thrones” (premiering Sunday), in which Sansa and Theon are running for their lives from Ramsay’s hounds.

They make it to a river, and Sansa says she won’t survive in the cold water. But Theon warns her it’s the best option, saying, “I’ve seen what these hounds do to a person.”

After showing the clip, Kimmel suggested it would be a good time for the actors who play Theon and Ramsay, Alfie Allen and Iwan Rheon, to make up. Then the two had a nice kiss and hug on the late-night show.

“Now it’s starting to become a bit much,” Kimmel joked.

Watch the clip from “Game of Thrones” season six debut on “Kimmel” below:

 

