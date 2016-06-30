The actress who plays Sansa on 'Game of Thrones' says she isn't pregnant with Ramsay's baby

This post contains spoilers for the most recent season of “Game of Thrones.”

Some “Game of Thrones” fans speculated that Sansa Stark was pregnant with Ramsay Bolton’s baby after being raped numerous times during season five, but the actress who plays her has debunked this particularly nasty theory.

Speculation first arose when the network released a press photo of Sansa before the season premiere that seemed to show a bit of a bump around her midsection. She was merely wearing a bulky dress (she’s in frigid Winterfell, after all), but their suspicion arose when Sansa told Littlefinger that she could “still feel what [Ramsay] did in my body, standing here right now.”

Then, before Ramsay’s death in the penultimate episode, he told Sansa “I am a part of you now.”

It would be a pretty horrific twist, but Sophie Turner says it isn’t true.

“I think some people have taken it very literally, thinking that she might be pregnant,” the actress told “The Hollywood Reporter.”

“Personally, I think it’s more figurative, especially because months and months have gone on and Sansa really hasn’t developed a baby belly. So I think he means he’s going to forever be imprinted on her in a way that he’s done such a terrible thing to her.”

However, Turner thinks that Sansa is stronger than Ramsay believed.

“He’s taken something of hers that’s so precious,” she said. “I think he believes that will always be a part of her, but I think he underestimates just how strong she is, and just how easily she can forget him. Now that she’s killed him she can forget him, and she can move on with her life.”

Plus, even though time is pretty fluid on this show, it’s clear that months have passed since Sansa escaped Winterfell. If she was pregnant, it would have been pretty darn obvious by now.

