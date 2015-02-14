This $20 million Indian wedding included 16,000 guests and a performance by Jennifer Lopez

TheShilpaShetty/Twitter JLo rocked the Hinduja wedding.

A member of India’s billionaire Hinduja dynasty got married on Thursday and the multi-million-dollar-affair was the place to be for India’s rich and famous.

Sanjay Hinduja, the son of business legend Gopichand Hinduja and chairman of Gulf Oil International, married designer Anu Mahtani on Thursday after a week of celebrations that reportedly cost upward of $US20 million.

The wedding took place in Udaipur, a city in Rajasthan state, at the island palace where the James Bond movie “Octopussy” was shot. Highlights included performances from Jennifer Lopez and pop artist Nicole Scherzinger, as well as a number of Bollywood stars.

According to the Daily Mail, more than 200 private jets chartered guests to the palace, and some 16,000 people attended week-long events leading up to the wedding.

Here’s a look at the lavish affair:

JLo killed it on stage.

British film actress Sophie Choudry posed with the groom.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh posed with Nicole Scherzinger and other Indian celebs.

People were really excited when JLo arrived a few days early. It was her first trip to India.

She obviously had to take some selfies while touring around.

The luxurious Jagmandir Island Palace venue.

Here’s Nicole Scherzinger again. Check out that decor.

Here are socialites Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry and Raveena Tandon.

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Nicole Scherzinger perform.

Guests were asked to wear traditional Indian dress to the ceremony.

Here’s Nicole Scherzinger, who sang “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” from the film “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Looks like it was quite the bash.

