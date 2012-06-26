CNN's Sanjay Gupta Shares His Best Advice On How To Succeed

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A lot of people would pay good money to be Sanjay Gupta.The neurosurgeon has built a media empire as CNN’s chief medical correspondent, and even had the guts to turn down President Obama.



He recently spoke with Forbes contributor Dan Schawbel about how he built his career, and says that the No. 1 key to success is having a sense of purpose, whether it comes from faith, family or work: “Every morning, remind yourself what your purpose is and how this day will help you achieve that purpose.”

Gupta also says you should do something that scares you every day, and shared what it was like to start reporting on national television:

As a neurosurgeon, I have spent years training my hands and my mind to be cool under pressure. If an aneurysm ruptures, the clock has started ticking, and there is no time to be nervous. Still, the first time I was on television, I certainly had the jitters. The butterflies were in my stomach right before the live segment and I knew this was a big audience. I wanted every word neatly planned, and a message that was pitch perfect. It was not that long after that I realised it was possible to “over-think” things in television. So, the first lesson was to simply be myself.

