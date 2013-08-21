The Sad Reality Of Medical Marijuana Users Being Prisoners In Their Home States

Five-year-old Charlotte Figi of Denver, Colorado is the subject of a documentary about the medical benefits of marijuana by CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

After years of trying different treatment plans, Charlotte who suffers from a severe form of epilepsy dramatically improved when her parents decided to try treating her with marijuana, which is known to help with seizure conditions.

Charlotte was not able to attend the big premier of the documentary “WEED” in Atlanta or New York because she is not allowed to travel with her marijuana medication out of her home state Colorado.

Medical marijuana is currently legal in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Watch below Dr. Gutpa argue why the U.S. should legalise marijuana.

