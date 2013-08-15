DR. SANJAY GUPTA: Here's Why You Can't Get The Medical Benefits Of Weed Without The High

CNN correspondent and neurologist Sanjay Gupta explored the medical benefits of marijuana in his new documentary “WEED,” and apologized for misleading the public about cannabis for years.

Dr. Gupta found that some types of marijuana have transformed the lives of patients with severe seizure disorders and other ailments.

We recently interviewed Dr. Gupta about his documentary and findings about weed at CNN’s New York headquarters.

Watch the excerpt below where he elaborates on the two main chemical compounds found in cannabis – THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol), and their effects on marijuana users.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.