Police Blame This Spokesman For Letting The Trayvon Martin Scandal Blow Up

In a “scathing memo,” the interim Sanford police chief calls his spokesman “deeply out of touch” and blames the man, and only him, for the way the department handled Trayvon Martin’s death.WFTV obtained a copy of the once-confidential memo that interim Chief Richard Myers used to remove Sgt. David Morgenstern from his post.



If the department had a better spokesman back in February when Martin was shot, it wouldn’t have come under such scrutiny, according to Myers.

“I believe a more skilled PIO may well have helped the former chief craft his message more effectively,” Myers said in the memo, which blames Morgenstern, and only him, for the negative publicity.

Morgenstern had demanded the memo stay private, which violates public records laws, according to WFTV.

He refused to talk to the TV station about the letter.

Former neighbourhood watchman George Zimmerman is facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of the 17-year-old.

