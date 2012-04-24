Sanford City Officials Won't Let Police Chief Bill Lee Resign Amid The Trayvon Martin Controversy

Photo: Martin’s family.

Earlier today, Sanford Police Chief Bill Lee reportedly made plans to submit his resignation, following controversy from his involvement in the Trayvon Martin shooting. The Orlando Sentinel is now reporting that city officials, including Mayor Jeff Triplett, have blocked his resignation in a 3-2 vote during a special meeting held this afternoon.



Officials described him as one of the “finest police officers in Florida,” during the meeting, and said it wasn’t right to let him resign.

Without the block, the resignation would have been effective tonight.

