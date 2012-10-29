At Least Sandy Won't Be As Bad As Irene In Vermont

Last year Hurricane Irene caused the worst flooding in a century in Vermont.



This year Hurricane Sandy—despite looking scary as hell—probably won’t be as bad for Vermonters, according to the National Weather Service.

Burlington chief meteorologist Andy Nash wrote (via VPR):

“Our message continues to be that this is NOT another Irene for us. Flooding, if any, will be minimal, and likely confined to just the eastern slopes of the green mountains and eastern slopes of the Adirondacks. Otherwise, the story with Sandy will be damaging winds — some places (western slopes of the Greens and Adirondacks, Northeast Kingdom) getting clobbered. Think April 2007 andDecember 2010 wind storms combined.”

Unfortunately things aren’t looking good further south >

