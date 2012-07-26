Here's Why It's So Crazy That Sandy Weill Wants To Break Up The Banks

Photo: Bloomberg

Former Citi CEO and legendary Wall Street executive Sandy Weill shocked the financial industry today.While hosting CNBC’s Squawk Box, he called for banks to be broken up — for retail banks to be separated from investment banks.



This is all the more shocking when you know something about Weill’s career.

He has been a pillar of Wall Street for the past half century, being involved in some of the biggest mergers and acquisitions in the history of finance.

And the repeal of Glass-Steagall, the legislation that originally separated investment banking from retail banking, can be, in part, credited to him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.