Former Citi CEO Sandy Weill Is Selling His Stunning Greenwich Estate For $US14 Million

Former Citigroup chief executive Sandy Weill has listed his stunning Greenwich, Connecticut estate for $US14 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 16,400-plus square-foot mansion sits on 6.3 acres on Round Hill Road.

Sotheby’s has the listing.

Weill and his wife Joan currently live mostly in Sonoma, Calif. They still own residences in New York City, the Adirondacks and the Bahamas, according to the WSJ.

Weill’s Connecticut compound is definitely a dream home, and now we’re going to take a tour.

