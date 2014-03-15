Former Citi CEO Sandy Weill Is Selling His Stunning Greenwich Estate For $US14 Million

Julia La Roche
Sandy Weill's homeSotheby’s International Realty

Former Citigroup chief executive Sandy Weill has listed his stunning Greenwich, Connecticut estate for $US14 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 16,400-plus square-foot mansion sits on 6.3 acres on Round Hill Road.

Sotheby’s has the listing.

Weill and his wife Joan currently live mostly in Sonoma, Calif. They still own residences in New York City, the Adirondacks and the Bahamas, according to the WSJ.

Weill’s Connecticut compound is definitely a dream home, and now we’re going to take a tour.

The stunning country home was designed by architect Ira Grandberg.

Sotheby's Homes

The home features 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 full baths and 3 partial baths.

Sotheby's Homes

The craftsmanship on the interior of the shingle-style home is gorgeous.

Sotheby's Homes

Seen here is the dining room. There are six fireplaces in the home.

Sotheby's Homes

Seen here is the library. There's also a private office in the home.

Sotheby's Homes

The home features balconies and terraces.

Sotheby's Homes

The estate features plenty of deck and patio spaces as well as an outdoor BBQ area.

Sotheby's Homes

Weill's home has a lot of cool amenities such as a home theatre and a wine cellar.

Sotheby's Homes

The home also features swimming pool and a pool house. There's also a spa featuring a hot tub, steam room and sauna on the premises.

Sotheby's Homes

And there's a fitness room.

Sotheby's Homes

There's a heated garage attached to the home. There's also an in-law apartment.

Sotheby's Homes

Let's tour another Wall Street home...

Marc Lasry Bought The $US33 Million Penthouse In The 'Ghost Busters' Building »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.