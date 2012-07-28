We Can't Stop Staring At This Hilarious Sandy Weill GIF

This is really what the internet is made for.



Since Sandy Weill, the godfather of the supermarket concept of banking, basically did a 180 on his life’s work, Wall Streeters everywhere can’t stop talking about him.

So it’s only natural that meme-makers When In Finance turn the whole affair into something you can laugh about at your desk. Here it is!

Oh Sandy Weill, father of Citigroup, says big banks should break up?

