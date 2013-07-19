This Guy's Putter At The British Open Is Enormous

Two-time major champion Sandy Lyle is using his huge “Black Swan” putter this week at the British Open.



The putter is designed by a long-time automotive engineer, according to Golf Week, and it’s supposed to be more forgiving to mis-hit, off-centre putts.

Lyle is 55 years old, and he can use whatever putter he pleases.

But it looks pretty preposterous:

Suggestions of alternative uses for Sandy Lyle’s putter please? Aircraft carrier springs to mind. #theopen http://t.co/upIf2YVQvm — The Courier (@thecourieruk) July 18, 2013

Here he is on the practice green:

It’s as wide as four balls (via r/golf):

He also used it at the Masters earlier this year:

