This Guy's Putter At The British Open Is Enormous

Tony Manfred

Two-time major champion Sandy Lyle is using his huge “Black Swan” putter this week at the British Open.

The putter is designed by a long-time automotive engineer, according to Golf Week, and it’s supposed to be more forgiving to mis-hit, off-centre putts.

Lyle is 55 years old, and he can use whatever putter he pleases.

But it looks pretty preposterous:

Here he is on the practice green:

sandy lyle british open practice putter

It’s as wide as four balls (via r/golf):

sandy lyle putter in action

He also used it at the Masters earlier this year:

sandy lyle putter masters

