Sandy Koufax's Scouting Report From 1954 Is Brilliantly Understated

Here’s Sandy Koufax’s scouting from when he was a 19-year-old prospect in Brooklyn, which Bryan Armen Graham of SI just tweeted out.



It’s one of the most positive scouting reports you’ll see, with “A’s” all over the place. But the matter-of-fact way it’s written is the best part about it.

The highlight: “Very good prospect, also very good hitter. Has averaged 16 strike outs per game, this season.”

Also, “APTITUDE: Very good.”

Click to enlarge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.