The man who accurately predicted 5 market crashes has 3 more dates we need to worry about

The man who accurately predicted four market crashes to the exact date has been proved correct on his fifth prediction.

Sandy Jadeja is a technical analyst and chief market strategist at Core Spreads.

Technical analysts look at charts to pinpoint patterns in various markets and asset classes. From that they forecast which direction prices are likely to move.

They can’t tell you why there will be a big market movement — only that there will be one. His previous four predictions are explained in detail here.

He told Business Insider last month that there was an “80% probability of lower [oil] prices from July 2, right through to August 18

.”

“Interestingly if we take a look at the chart [below], we can clearly see the technical indicator on the lower portion of the chart showing a potential move to lower prices,” Jadeja told Business Insider at the time. “This is a well-known seasonal effect that many commodities tend to follow and can be utilised for profitable trading.”

This was the chart he provided at the time. As you can tell, there is “V” pattern for the period, with a significant slide in prices before a slight recovery toward the end:

During this period, oil prices did indeed follow this pattern. First of all, look at how oil prices behaved during the beginning half of the time period:

Overall, from July 2 to August 18, here is the oil price movement that mirrors Jadeja’s chart:

Oil has been a tricky market to predict. Oil, which cost over $110 a barrel in June 2014, is now trading at about $47 a barrel. At one point this year it was touching $20 a barrel.

The oil market was hailed as returning to the bull market after hovering above $50 a barrel. Prices fell again, however, and couldn’t keep above $50 a barrel because of chronic oversupply in the market.

There are several key dates that we need to watch out for, Jadeja said in June this year. Sharp movements in the US stock market could spread to other areas on the dates listed below, Jadeja said.

1. Between August 26 and August 30, 2016. 2. September 26, 2016. 3. October 20, 2016.

“We have interesting times ahead of us,” he told Business Insider in June. “We are dealing with issues on so many levels from economic uncertainty in the financial markets, including currencies and commodities as well as the rising house prices we have seen.

“I believe that using the information we have and embracing the tools and technology we have access to right now that we could use these to our advantage to prepare and protect as well as prepare and prosper.”

In trying to time the market, however, Jadeja noted the standard disclaimer that “past performance does not guarantee future certainty.”

