Investigators Found Several Disturbing Items In The Sandy Hook Shooter's Home

The State’s Attorney of Danbury, Connecticut, has released a detailed report on the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, USA.

The report details what investigators found at the home of shooter Adam Lanza and his mother, Nancy, who he killed before going to the elementary school.

In the report, Stephen J. Sedensky, the state’s attorney, writes that Lanza was “obsessed” with mass murders in history — particularly the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado.

The report also lists a number of chilling items investigators found that relate to historical school shootings:

A Christmas check from the mother to the shooter to purchase a CZ 83 firearm;

A New York Times article from February 18, 2008, regarding the school shooting at Northern Illinois University;

Three photographs of what appear to be a dead human, covered in blood and wrapped in plastic;

The book Amish Grace: How Forgiveness Transcended Tragedy, Jossey-Bass, 2007, by Donald B. Kraybill, Steven Nolt and David Weaver-Zercher; and

Photocopied newspaper articles from 1891 pertaining to the shooting of school children

There’s more, including the juxtaposition of a video of Adam Lanza playing the video game, “Dance Dance Revolution,” with one of a dramatization of children being shot:

Bookmarks pertaining to firearms, military, politics, mass murder, video games, music, books, Army Ranger, computers and programs, ammunition, candy, economic books

Two videos showing suicide by gunshot

Commercial movies depicting mass shootings

The computer game titled “School Shooting” where the player controls a character who enters a school and shoots at students

Screen shots (172) of the online game “Combat Arms”

“Dance Dance Revolution” (DDR) game screen shots

Videos of shooter playing DDR

Images of the shooter holding a handgun to his head

Images of the shooter holding a rifle to his head

Five-second video (dramatization) depicting children being shot

Images of shooter with a rifle, shotgun and numerous magazines in his pockets

Documents on weapons and magazine capacity

Sedensky said he could determine no clear motive for the massacre, one of the worst school shootings in American history. The investigation is now closed.

Read the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.