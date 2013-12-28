Full Police Investigation Into Sandy Hook Shooting Released

AP Photo/Jessica Hill Parents leave a staging area after being reunited with their children following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The State’s Attorney of Danbury, Conn. has released its full report on the Dec. 14 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

Authorities released a summary of their report last month that said investigators weren’t able to determine a motive for Adam Lanza’s massacre. He killed 20 school children, six adults, and his own mother before shooting himself in the Newtown, Conn. school.

The full report is several thousand pages long and contains additional evidence from the investigation. The case is now closed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

