A Group Of Dogs Was Sent To Newtown To Comfort School Shooting Survivors

A group of golden retrievers were sent from a Lutheran organisation in Illinois to Newtown, Conn., where they will comfort the survivors and others affected by the recent massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.



The group of 10 dogs arrived in Newtown late Saturday night from Lutheran Church Charities in Addison, Ill. — which is near Chicago, according to the organisation’s website. They were in attendance for President Barack Obama’s speech at an interfaith gathering Sunday night.

“Dogs are non-judgmental. They are loving. They are accepting of anyone,” Tim Hetzner, the organisation’s president, told The Chicago Tribune. “It creates the atmosphere for people to share.”

The dogs have traveled across the country to places devastated by tragedies like Superstorm Sandy and the tornado in Joplin, Mo.

Some photos:

Photo: Lutheran Church Charities

Chewie (left), Ruthie (back) and Luther (right).

Photo: Lutheran Church Charities

Chewie (left), Ruthie (back) and Luther (right) again.

Photo: Lutheran Church Charities

That’s Barnabas (left with Dan Fulkerson) and Prince (right with Pastor Tim Engel).

