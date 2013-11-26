Authorities Have Released A Detailed Report On The Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

AP Photo/Newton Bee/Shannon Hicks Police lead children away from Sandy Hook Elementary

The State’s Attorney of Danbury, Conn. has released its report on the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings, shortly before the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 14 attack.

Authorities were reportedly not able to establish a conclusive motive for the crime. The case is now closed.

Lanza reportedly drove to the elementary school in Newtown, Conn. that day and fired dozens of rounds in two rooms before shooting himself in the kindergarten classroom.

The Newtown, Conn. attack 20 school children, six adults, and Lanza’s own mother. Lanza was only in the school for about 11 minutes. The school shooting is one of the worst in history.

All of the firearms that Lanza had access to were purchased legally by his mother, according to the report. There is no evidence that Lanza purchased any of the ammunition used either.

Authorities believe Lanza acted alone and that no one else was aware of his plans.

There is no clear indication as to why Lanza targeted Sandy Hook, the report says.

The report suggests that despite “significant” mental health issues, Lanza did not seek treatment as an adult:

“It is known that the shooter had significant mental health issues that affected his ability to live a normal life and to interact with others, even those to whom he should have been close. As an adult he did not recognise or help himself deal with those issues.”

Lanza was reportedly obsessed with mass murders, Columbine in particular.

The full report is embedded below.

This is a breaking news post. It will be continually updated with details.

Sandy Hook Report

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.