Conspiracy Theorists Are Harassing A Man Who Sheltered Students After Newtown Shooting

Gene Rosen became emotional when describing the massacre.

Conspiracy theories have flooded the Internet since Adam Lanza gunned down 20 first graders in Newtown, Conn. last month.The Sandy Hook elementary “truthers” have even begun harassing a man who was lauded as a hero after the shooting, Salon reported Tuesday.



Gene Rosen found six children at the end of his driveway on Dec. 14 and sheltered them inside his home at the time of the massacre, The Associated Press reported last month.

But conspiracy theorists refuse to believe Rosen acted out of the goodness of his heart, saying instead he’s part of some kind of hoax.

“I’m getting hang up calls, I’m getting some calls, I’m getting emails with, not direct threats, but accusations that I’m lying, that I’m a crisis actor, ‘how much am I being paid’?” Rosen told Salon, adding that someone posted a picture of his house online.

Conspiracy theories have run rampant since the Dec. 14 massacre.

In one, Florida Atlantic University professor James Tracy has said he believes the shooting didn’t happen the way the media reported, citing numerous incorrect stories that surfaced the day of the shooting, The Daily Mail reported last week.

Tracy created a Dec. 14 timeline on his blog that he says “seeks to verify how the storyline was to a substantial degree constructed by federal and state law enforcement authorities and major media around the theory that 20-year-old Adam Lanza was the sole agent in the massacre.”

Tracy goes on to argue there were multiple shooters who are being protected by the media and law enforcement officials.

And Ben Swann, a primetime anchor on FOX 19 in Cincinnati and Reality Check with Ben Swann host, has not only attacked Sandy Hook coverage but that of the Aurora, Colo., shooting as well.

Swann believes none of the attacks were committed by a single gunman, Salon reported Monday.

“So what you need to know here is that in all three of these cases, there isn’t just wild speculation that maybe there was more than one shooter. In fact, there’s a good reason to question this whole narrative. Because there has been no evidence so far — no evidence provided by police, other than what they told us — that there is only one shooter here,” Swann has said on air.

