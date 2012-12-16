Police Release The Names Of Sandy Hook Victims, All Child Victims Were 6 Or 7 Years Old

Lt. Paul Vance

UPDATE: Authorities have released the full list of the 26 victims of Friday’s tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the AP reports.All six adult victims were women, while 12 of the child victims were girls and 8 were boys.



The children were all 6 or 7 years old.

Among the child victims was 6-year-old Ana Marquez-Greene, whose family had recently relocated to Newtown, Conn. because of its “pristine reputation,” the AP reported.

EARLIER:

Connecticut State Police Lt. Paul Vance told reporters gathered this morning that the medical examiner has identified the victims of yesterday’s shooting but isn’t yet prepared to release their names.

20-seven people, including 20 children, were killed yesterday when a gunman opened fired at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

The state medical examiner is still concluding his investigation but “the minute the medical examiner is done” he will come to the scene and release the victims’ names, according to Vance.

Vance also revealed detectives are still on the scene at the school and their investigation isn’t expected to be concluded for at least another day.

Investigators at both the school and secondary scene did fid “some very good evidence” to help reconstruct the crime. However, Vance refused to name or talk about the evidence.

Details were sparse at Saturday’s morning new conference. However, Vance did reveal the gunman was not voluntarily allowed into the school but forced his way in.

Vance said he expects to hold a second news conference later today.

