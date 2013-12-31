Final Sandy Hook Report Paints A Disturbing Early Picture Of Adam Lanza

The final report from authorities on the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre paints a disturbing picture of Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old shooter who killed 27 people and himself in one of the worst school shootings in American history.

Newly released documents from the state of Connecticut reveal a number of items authorities seized from the home of Adam Lanza and his mother, Nancy.

They include pictures of him as a child, sitting in front of a rack of guns; various other knives, swords, and firearms; articles about other school shootings and mass murders; and a now-chilling birthday card from his father.

For all of the information contained in the report — hundreds of photographs and hundreds of hours of video — authorities did not establish a broader motive for the shooting. The case is now closed.

Lanza had drawers — and parts of closets — full of ammunition:

State police found one of numerous target boards in Lanza’s closet:

Authorities also found swords in the Lanza home:

A clipping of a news story on an April 8, 1891, school shooting at St. Mary’s Parochial School in Newburgh, N.Y.

The book “Amish Grace,” about the 2006 Nickel Mines, Penn., school shooting and how the Amish community demonstrated forgiveness in its aftermath:

A clipping of a Feb. 18, 2008, New York Times story on the role of campus newspapers in university shootings. The story specifically focused on how The Northern Star, Northern Illinois’ campus paper, covered the aftermath of a shooting that killed five students that month:

A book, “Train Your Brain To Get Happy”:

A disturbing drawing that shows a person being forced to come out of a building with his or her hands up. “You are not a teacher no more!” the caption reads:

More knives:

A birthday card from Adam Lanza’s father that promises either a hiking or shooting trip:

Finally, a picture of a young Adam Lanza, about half the age as his eventual victims in Sandy Hook, clutching a gun to his mouth in front of a gun rack:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.