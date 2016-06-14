The parents of a Sandy Hook victim made a powerful statement about the Orlando shooting

Remembering Ana Márquez-Greene/Facebook Jimmy Greene and Nelba Márquez-Greene speak out against gun violence.

On Sunday, a shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub left 50 dead and 53 wounded.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history, and the worst act of terrorism on American soil since September 11, 2001.

Unfortunately, the horrific attack is one of a slew of mass shootings in the United States recently.

Jimmy Greene and Nelba Márquez-Greene’s daughter was killed during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. Ever since, they have been speaking out against gun violence through Mums Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and The Ana Grace Project.

In a Facebook post on a page remembering their daughter, the two made a powerful statement regarding the tragedy in Orlando.

On their way to Wisconsin when they heard the news they said, “I am tired. I just got back from Canada. And tomorrow is Wisconsin but now I am scared. I want to crawl up in a fetal position on the sofa and watch Harry Potter movies with my son. Perhaps I will build a bullet proof barrier around my house and just order groceries from Peapod all summer. Or for the rest of our lives.”

They said that this is no time for hate.

“I am sorry. I am so, so sorry. I am sorry that our tragedy here in Sandy Hook wasn’t enough to save your loved ones. I tried and I won’t stop trying. Don’t you dare listen to even ONE person who may insinuate that somehow this is your loved ones’ fault because they were gay or any other reason. Nor is it God’s wrath.”

But they added that love will always win.

“My message was and is and always will be ‘love wins.’ […]

Some ugly will come your way too. Delete. Ignore. Let it go,” the post concluded, “May we commit to being our best selves in honour of what you now bear.”

Read the entire message below:

