Footage Of Police Arresting Second Man In Woods Right After The Sandy Hook Shooting

On Friday police were “questioning a handcuffed suspect in connection with the Newtown school shooting” after they found a man wearing camouflage pants and a black jacket in the woods near the school.



CBS reported that “a potential second shooter is in custody and that SWAT is now investigating the home of the suspect.”

Connecticut State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance later told reporters that there was only one shooter, and officials haven’t given any more information on the man.

This helicopter footage obtained by the AP shows the man running into the woods before being apprehended:

And here’s an interview with a witness who said that the man was telling parents he “did not do it” as he was led away by police.



It’s still unclear why the man was running from police or if he had anything to do with the massacre, which claimed the lives of 28 people.

