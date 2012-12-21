There Will Be An 'Internet Moment Of Silence' Tomorrow For The Sandy Hook Shooting

NEWTOWN, CT – DECEMBER 14: A woman holds a child as people line up to enter the Newtown Methodist Church near the the scene of an elementary school shooting on December 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut. According to reports, there are about 27 dead, 18 children, after a gunman opened fire in at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. The shooter was also killed. (Photo by Douglas Healey/Getty Images)

Photo: Photo by Douglas Healey/Getty Images

Twitter chairman Jack Dorsey, Spotify investor Sean Parker, and other tech celebrities are backing an effort Friday morning to raise awareness about gun violence in the wake of the tragic shooting at a Connecticut school.Here’s how to participate if you want to:



Don’t tweet, email, or use Facebook from 9:30 to 9:35 AM ET tomorrow morning.

If you want to spread the word on your personal site, embed a banner by clicking here.

Alternatively, you can “black out” your website during those five minutes by using Web code found here.

The NASDAQ market is promoting the effort on its Times Square jumbo screen.

You can spread the word on Twitter with the hashtag #momentforsandyhook.

