One Little Girl Had To Lay Among Her Dead Friends To Escape The Sandy Hook Gunman

The first student to escape Sandy Hook Elementary School after a gunman opened fire had to pretend to be dead and lay among her dead friends to escape the shooter.The unnamed six-year-old girl “ran out of the school building covered from head to toe with blood and the first thing she said to her mum was, ‘mummy, I’m OK but all my friends are dead,'” Pastor Jim Solomon told ABC News.



A gunman now identified as Adam Lanza opened fired at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, killing 27 people, 20 of whom were children.

He also killed his mother and shot himself.

The girl, who is said to be suffering from survivor’s guilt after she survived while her friends died, said she had to lay among the bodies of her 15 dead classmates while the gunman was in the classroom.

“What did she see in there? Well, she saw someone who she felt was angry and somebody who she felt was mad,” Solomon told ABC News. “How at 6 and a half years old can you be that smart, that brave? I think it’s impossible outside of divine intervention. She has wisdom beyond her years.”

The girl was the first student to escape and run out of the school following the massacre, according to The Daily Mail.

