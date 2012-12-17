The Names And Faces Of Those Killed At Sandy Hook Elementary

A gunman killed 27 people — including 20 children— Friday at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., before killing himself.



Police released yesterday the names of all the victims.

New details about Adam Lanza — the suspected gunman — continue to emerge.

The names, faces, and stories of the victims (both children and adults) are also coming out.

Most of the children killed were around 6 or 7 years old.

The children:

Photo: Submitted to The Wall Street Journal via Tim Nosenzo

Olivia Engel, 6, was an outgoing girl with “a great sense of humour,” according to a Wall Street Journal profile. She also had a 3-year-old brother.

Photo: Submitted to The Wall Street Journal via Scarlett Lewis

Jesse Lewis, 6, was “just a happy boy” who was supposed to make gingerbread houses with his family Friday afternoon after school, according to the New York Post.

Photo: Family photo via ABC News

Grace Audrey, McDonnell, 7, was also killed in the massacre. Her family called her “the love and light of our family,” according to ABC News.

Photo: Ponzer family photo via ABC News

Noah Pozner, 6, had a twin sister. The pair celebrated their sixth birthday on Nov. 20, according to ABC News. Noah’s sister survived the attack.

Photo: Family photo via The Wall Street Journal

Ana Marquez-Greene, 6, had just moved with her family to Sandy Hook a few months before the shooting, according to WSJ. Her 9-year-old brother was also at the school during the incident but escaped.

Photo: Associated Press via Wall Street Journal

Emilie Parker, 6, was the oldest of three sisters, according to the WSJ. Before she died she was teaching her younger sister how to read, Emilie’s father told the Journal.



















Catherine Hubbard

Photo: Submitted to The Wall Street Journal via the Hubbard Family

Catherine Hubbard, 6, was a first-grader at Sandy Hook, according to WSJ.

These are the other children who died in the attack for whom we do not have pictures or information:

Charlotte Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Josephine Gay, 7

Ana Marquez-Greene, 6

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeline Hsu, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

James Mattioli, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

The adults:

Photo: Submitted to The Wall Street Journal via Gilles Rousseau

Lauren Rousseau, 30, was a full-time substitute teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, according to the Journal.

Photo: via ABC News

Dawn Hochsprung, 47, was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary. She was “always enthusiastic, always smiling, always game to do anything,” former PTA secretary Kristin Larson told the Boston Globe.





Photo: via ABC News

Victoria Soto, 27, died while trying to protect her students, according to ABC News. Soto put her students in a closet and “by doing that put herself between the gunman and the children,” Soto’s cousin told ABC News.

Photo: via Newtown Patch

Mary Sherlach, 56, was the school psychologist. She was only one year away from retirement, after which she and her husband planned to spend time in their cabin along upstate New York’s Finger Lakes, according to Newtown Patch.

These are the other adults who died in the attack for whom we do not have pictures or information:

Rachel Davino, 29

Anne Marie Murphy, 52

We don’t have pictures of all the victims but will add to this story as we get them.

