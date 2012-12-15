SHOOTING AT CONNECTICUT SCHOOL: 26 REPORTED DEAD

Photo: AP Images

20 children and six adults died this morning after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Conn. — a town 60 miles northeast of New York City.The gunman walked into his mother’s classroom, shot and killed her and then shot at least 18 of her students, according to The New York Times.



Two other children died at area hospitals.

CBS News initially reported the shooter’s name was Ryan Lanza. However, the New York Post is reporting the gunman’s name was actually Adam Lanza and Ryan is Adam’s older brother.

The confusion could have been caused by the fact that the shooter was carrying his older brother’s ID, Reuters’ Matthew Keys tweeted around 4 p.m. on Friday.

After the media named Ryan as the source, he told friends he thought his developmentally disabled brother might have actually been responsible, Patch exclusively reported at 3:38 p.m.

CNN, one of the first to report Ryan’s name, has since unnamed him as a suspect.

Connecticut State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance refused to identify the deceased gunman during his afternoon press conference, saying police are still investigating the shooting.

CNN reported the principal and a school psychologist were killed in the shooting, which was reported at 9:41 a.m.. The News Times’ Libor Jany, Keys, and WVIT also cited witnesses who are saying the school’s principal was killed.

Following the shooting police searched a home connected to the gunman and found a second body, WHYN News Talk 560 reported Friday afternoon. CBS confirmed the discovery.

The Associated Press reported .223-calibre rifle was used in the shooting at the elementary school that houses kindergarten through fourth grade. This shooting is being called the second-deadliest shooting in U.S. history, second only to the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007.

Following the shooting, Police were “questioning a handcuffed suspect in connection with the Newtown school shooting,” the Connecticut Post tweeted.

A witness told Jany that a man “was led out of the woods by police in handcuffs.”

Local police, state police, fire crews, and other law enforcement covered the scene, courtesy of WVIT:

Photo: via WVIT

Photo: via WVIT

The network also broadcast this picture of kids evacuating the school:

Photo: via WVIT

The Hartford Courant tweeted there were “groups of students, some crying being escorted away from the school.”

The News Times’ Libor Jany, @ljanyNT, tweeted this picture of the scene, adding that “frantic parents are streaming onto the scene.”

Photo: @ljanyNT/Twitter

Afternoon kindergarten at the school was cancelled and there were no mid-day bus runs, @nycsouthpaw tweeted.

The Superintendent of Schools put all district schools on lockdown immediately following the shooting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.