These Eerie Photos Show Sandy Hook Elementary The Day Of Adam Lanza's Massacre

A report released by Connecticut state police on Friday includes photos of Sandy Hook elementary school from the day of the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting.

The report contains thousands of pages of documents, photos, and videos pertaining to the investigation.

20 school children and six adults were killed in the Newtown, Conn. school during the massacre.

Graphic content has been redacted from the report.

This photo shows the exterior of the school, where Adam Lanza shot his way inside.

The shots created a gaping hole in the glass.

The school’s playground sits empty.

This photo shows the interior of what looks like a classroom.

Some children hid in bathrooms in an effort to evade the shooter.

This photo shows another room inside the school.

This photo shows administrative offices in the school.

