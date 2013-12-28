These Eerie Photos Show Sandy Hook Elementary The Day Of Adam Lanza's Massacre

Pamela Engel

A report released by Connecticut state police on Friday includes photos of Sandy Hook elementary school from the day of the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting.

The report contains thousands of pages of documents, photos, and videos pertaining to the investigation.

20 school children and six adults were killed in the Newtown, Conn. school during the massacre.

Graphic content has been redacted from the report.

This photo shows the exterior of the school, where Adam Lanza shot his way inside.

Sandy Hook exteriorState of Connecticut

The shots created a gaping hole in the glass.

Sandy Hook exterior 2State of Connecticute

The school’s playground sits empty.

Sandy Hook playgroundState of Connecticute

This photo shows the interior of what looks like a classroom.

Sandy Hook classroomState of Connecticut

Some children hid in bathrooms in an effort to evade the shooter.

Sandy Hook bathroomState of Connecticut

This photo shows another room inside the school.

Sandy Hook classroomState of Connecticut

This photo shows administrative offices in the school.

Sandy Hook officesState of Connecticut

