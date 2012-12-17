Principal Killed In Sandy Hook Mass Shooting Tweeted Picture Of Students Practicing An Evacuation Drill

Sandy Hook Elementary School principal Dawn Hochsprung, who was killed in Friday’s massacre, Tweeted this photo back in October with the caption, “Safety first at Sandy Hook… It’s a beautiful day for our annual evacuation drill!”



Photo: Twitter.com/DHochsprung

On Friday morning a gunman, identified as Adam Lanza, killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary, including Hochsprung and 20 young children before committing suicide. Lanza killed his mother Nancy Lanza before heading to the school to open fire.

