Hurricane Sandy Destroyed 15,000 Brand New Cars

When Hurricane Sandy passed over Port Newark in New Jersey last week, it submerged hundreds of cars set to be distributed to American dealerships.About 300 Fiskers, each worth around $100,000, were damaged.



The Karmas are among the 15,000 vehicles the National Automobile Dealers Association says will be scrapped in the aftermath of the storm.

Nissan lost 6,000 cars; Toyota and Chrysler vehicles were also badly damaged.

Fisker director of corporate communications Russell Datz said the damaged vehicles were covered by the company’s insurance, and Fisker does not “expect it to have any material effect on the company.”

In addition to new vehicles, as many as 200,000 cars will have to be replaced by consumers, Bloomberg reported.

