Sandy Alderson Is The Next GM Of The Mets

Photo: AP Images

Sandy Alderson, the architect of the Oakland A’s powerhouses of the late ’80s and early ’90s, has been tapped to become the next general manager of the New York Mets, a team in desperate need of some steady leadership.Just like we (sorta) told them to.



MLB teams are usually prohibited from announcing personnel moves during the World Series, but the team has reportedly asked commissioner Bud Selig for permission to hold a press conference on Friday.

