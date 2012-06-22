Sandusky's Adopted Son Claims His Father Abused Him Too

Jerry Sandusky’s adopted son was reportedly prepared to testify against Sandusky in his sex abuse trial.



Matt Sandusky’s lawyers said he told authorities that his adopted father had abused him, the AP reported Thursday.

The Sanduskys adopted Matt in 1995 after meeting him through the The Second Mile charity.

Just four months after Matt Sandusky moved into their home, the boy reportedly attempted suicide.

Jerry Sandusky – who had a reputation around Penn State for having a “heart of gold” – is accused of raping and otherwise sexually abusing 10 boys he met through The Second Mile over a 15-period.

