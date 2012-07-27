Sandusky Victim Plans To Sue Penn State For Alleged 'Reckless Conduct'

Jerry Sandusky

The man who claimed Jerry Sandusky sexually assaulted him in Penn State’s showers plans to sue the university for allegedly enabling Sandusky’s behaviour.In his suit, the man, known only as Victim 2, aims to hold Penn State “accountable for the egregious and reckless conduct that facilitated the horrific abuse our client suffered,” Reuters reported Thursday.



Penn State’s disgraced former assistant football coach Sandusky was convicted in June of 45 counts of child sex abuse related to the assault of boys he met through a charity he founded, the Second Mile.

The world learned of Victim 2 when former assistant coach Mike McQueary testified he witnessed Sandusky assaulted a young boy in the shower.

