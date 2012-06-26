What Happens Next To Sandusky Depends On A Psychological Evaluation

Jerry Sandusky

The judge in Jerry Sandusky’s child sex abuse case has ordered the former assistant football coach undergo an evaluation to determine whether or not he’s a sexual predator.The results of the evaluation could affect Sandusky’s prison placement, the Associated Press reported Monday.



Sex offenders are required to receive treatment while incarcerated, so if Sandusky is found to be a sexual predator, he would likely be sent to a prison with treatment programs, according to the AP.

The former coach was convicted Friday of 45 charges of child sex abuse. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in 90 days.

In the meantime, he has been held on suicide watch, an unnecessary precaution according to his lawyer.

“He’s fine but he’s just not been evaluated,” attorney Karl Rominger told the AP, adding Sandusky has said he might actually start to need help if he isn’t soon allowed to visit with family members.

“He’s defiant and wants the truth to be told,” Rominger told the AP. “He wants people to know that he’s not guilty.”

