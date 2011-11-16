The One Huge Revelation From The Jerry Sandusky Interview That No One Is Talking About

Photo: AP

Lost in the ickiness and absurdity of last night’s Jerry Sandusky-Bob Costas interview was this: Sandusky says Joe Paterno never talked to him about the alleged 2002 incident at the heart of the scandal.Here’s the exchange:



Costas: “Did Joe Paterno at any time ever speak to you directly about your behaviour?”

Sandusky: “No.”

Costas: “Never?”

Sandusky: “No.”

Costas: “He never asked you about what you might have done. He never asked you if you needed help, if you need counseling.”

Sandusky: “No. No. No.”

Costas: “Never expressed disapproval of any kind?”

Sandusky: “No.”

Paterno testified before a grand jury that Mike McQueary told him he saw Sandusky “fondling or doing something of a sexual nature” with a young boy in a PSU facility in 2002.

Obviously we have no clue whether or not Sandusky is telling the truth here.

But if it’s true, the revelation that Paterno never pulled his former coach aside and asked what happened affirms the suspicion that he didn’t do enough in the aftermath of the alleged 2002 incident.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.