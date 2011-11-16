Sandusky's Lawyer Got A Teenage Girl Pregnant When He Was 49

As if this scandal needed to get any more twisted, The Daily is reporting that Jerry Sandusky’s lawyer, Joe Amendola impregnated a 17-year-old girl when he was 49.



In 1996, Amendola was 17-year-old Mary Iavasile’s lawyer for her emancipation petition, according to court documents.

The girl’s mother, Janet Iavasile told The Daily her daughter gave birth to Amendola’s baby before she was 18.

They were married in 2003, but are now separated.

Her mother told The Daily she didn’t realise the extent of Mary’s relationship with Amendola, he seemed like a mentor, and she met him through the school district.

Mary Iavasile would not comment on the story to The Daily, but later told them the information was incorrect. However when Amendola told Costas he would leave his children alone with Sandusky, Iavasile changed her Facebook status to:

“OMG did Joe just say that he would allow my kids to be alone with Jerry Sandusky?”

