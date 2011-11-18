How A Comment On An Internet Message Board Broke The Jerry Sandusky Case Wide Open

The Jerry Sandusky case broke after investigators saw a brief comment about a Penn State coach witnessing “something ugly” on an Internet forum last year, the New York Times reports.



The comment eventually led investigators to key witness Mike McQueary in late 2010, and McQueary’s testimony elevated the case into the massive scandal we see today.

Here’s the progression of events, according to the NYT:

Investigators conclude that Jerry Sandusky is probably a serial molester.

Investigators see a mention on a PSU sports message board that says a football coach may have “seen something ugly, but kept silent.”

Investigators conclude that Mike McQueary is probably the coach mentioned on the message board, so they meet with him in an out-of-the-way parking lot in the fall of 2010.

McQueary tells them everything, and the investigation takes off from there.

