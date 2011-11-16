Sandusky Says The 'Slap, Slap, Slapping, Sounds' In The Shower Were A Snapping Towel

Jerry Sandusky’s lawyer Joe Amendola says a lot of the incidents being described in this case are simply not true and that victims are going to come out and say none of it ever happened.



Including the boy who Mike McQueary saw being raped in the shower in 2002.

Sandusky said he never raped the boy:

BOB COSTAS:

What did happen in the shower the night that Mike McQueary happened upon you and the young boy?

JERRY SANDUSKY:

OK, we — we were showering and — and horsing around. And he actually turned all the showers on and was — actually sliding — across the — the floor. And we were — as I recall possibly like snapping a towel, horseplay.

According to Sandusky the “rhythmic slap, slap, slapping sounds” were just the snapping of a towel. But why would Mike McQueary make this up? “You’d have to ask him,” Sandusky said.

