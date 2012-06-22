Sandusky Claims He Can't 'Pretend About' His Feelings In Recently Released Love Letters

On the heels of the shocking allegation Jerry Sandusky abused his adopted son, the public is finally getting a chance to pore over the letters the former assistant coach wrote to one of the boys he allegedly abused.



One of Sandusky’s accusers, identified in the media as Victim No. 4, testified Sandusky wrote him “creepy” love letters, including one that contained a story written in the third person.

The Patriot-News, which has done a great job covering the trial, has typed up the six letters that were released Thursday.

While you should definitely head over to The Patriot-News to check out all the letters, here are some of the highlights, or lowlights rather:

In the letter dubbed “Love can overcome all things,” Sandusky told Victim No. 4 that he knows “I have made my share of mistakes.” However, despite the mistakes, “there has been love in my heart.”

In the letter titled “I am a great pretender,” Sandusky admits he can “pretend about many things.” But, he added, “I can’t pretend about my feelings and want you to always remember that I care.”

Sandusky told Victim No. 4 he envied the naive, simple life of Forrest Gump and urged the boy to “remember canoes, squirt guns […] caring and so much more fun.”

In “I’m Jer,” the letter written in the third-person, Sandusky wrote about Victim No. 4 coming into his life, saying both the accuser and “Jer” “seemed to be in need.” The story goes on to say “Jer became attached to (Victim 4) and always will be.”

Jurors are expected to resume deliberations Friday.

DON’T MISS: Here’s Why Joe Amendola Might Be The Worst Lawyer To Represent Jerry Sandusky >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.