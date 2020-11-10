'What is happening?': A Fox News anchor frowns and rolls her eyes while a guest questioned the election results

Fox News host Sandra Smith frowned and rolled her eyes while a panelist told another network host that “just because” the media “says that somebody’s president, that doesn’t make them president.”

Sandra Smith, a Fox News anchor, frowned and rolled her eyes off-air while a panelist told another network host that “just because” the media “says that somebody’s president, that doesn’t make them president.”

“I think everybody wants to know that this was done properly and legally and people trust the results,” the guest, Cleta Mitchell, said. “And I think we have to look into every one of these concerns.”

While Mitchell was speaking, Smith was seen off air rolling her eyes with an incredulous expression.

“What?” she said. “What is happening? Like, Trace, we’ve called it,” she said, referring to Fox News host Trace Gallagher, who was interviewing Mitchell.

Sandra Smith, off-air, reacts to her colleague Trace Gallagher indulging a nutjob who denies the outcome of the election even after Fox News had called it for Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/gZ4nrnVHab — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 9, 2020

On Friday morning, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected that Joe Biden won the state of Pennsylvania, notching him 279 electoral college votes and the presidency. On Saturday, the major cable news networks and outlets like The New York Times and the Washington Post also called the race for Biden after their decision desks determined that he carried Pennsylvania.

But President Donald Trump’s campaign has refused to concede the election and filed over a dozen lawsuits across battleground states to contest the results. Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have also circulated unfounded claims of voter fraud, election-rigging, and a vast conspiracy between the Democratic Party and “big media” to tilt the race in Biden’s favour.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud or election fraud, and as Business Insider previously reported, this election was among the safest and most secure because of the use of paper ballots and voting machines with verifiable paper trails. Moreover, none of the lawsuits the campaign has filed make allegations of voter fraud, and instead have focused on delaying ballot counting or discarding a small number of ballots in states that would have no effect on the final result because of Biden’s margin of victory.

