Was This Houston Woman Fired For Refusing To Dye Her Hair?

Sandra Rawline claims she was fired because she wouldn’t dye her grey hair.



Rawline, 52, was told to update her appearance after her employer, Capital Title of Texas, relocated to an upscale office. According to the Houston Chronicle this included “younger fancy suits,” more jewelry and no more grey hair.

Preferring the grey that’s been with her since her early 20s Rawline declined the suggestion and the following Tuesday she was fired, replaced by a woman 10 years her junior.

Rawline and her lawyer recently filed an age discrimination lawsuit in federal court.

Capital Title has denied all charges, according to Houston Chronicle:

“Since the customer refused to work with her any longer, there would be no job left for her,” according to the statement, which did not detail reasons for the customer’s preference. The company added that three employees who are 64 years old still work with the customer.

Company CEO Bill Shaddock said the allegations are “completely baseless and preposterous” on their face. “I’d hire a 150-year-old individual if they were worthy,” said Shaddock, adding that he has grey hair, too.

