This Is Nouriel Roubini's Director Of Research Strategy

We’re baffled by this.How have we not heard of Sandra Navidi, Nouriel Roubini‘s director of research strategy since January 2009?



She seems pretty awesome. Here’s her bio on LinkedIn:

Sandra Navidi is director of research strategies and senior relationship manager at Roubini Global Economics. She represents RGE to executives of financial institutions, corporate clients and government agencies globally, acts as a liaison between clients and RGE’s research teams, conceptualizes programmatic growth strategies and forms strategic alliances.

Sandra joined RGE from Scarsdale Equities, a broker dealer, where she was engaged in investment banking. In 2001 Sandra moved to the United States from Germany to accept a position as General Council at Muzinich & Company, a $6bn alternative asset management company based in New York. Her numerous responsibilities included the creation of innovative fund structures for institutional clients and resolving international regulatory issues.

Until 2001, Sandra was a manger in the international capital markets department at Deloitte & Touche in Germany, where she specialised in alternative investment structures. Sandra holds a law degree from the University of Cologne School of Law, Germany, and a Master-of-Law Degree in Banking Corporate and Finance law from Fordham University School of Law, USA. She served as a Law Clerk at the Appellate Court of Cologne, Germany and is admitted to practice law in the State of New York as well as in the Federal Republic of Germany. She is a regular invitee to fora such as the IMF/WB Meetings, the World Economic Forum, Milken Conference, etc. and presents RGE’s views on international media outlets.

Here’s a video of her talking about the euro.

Based on a Google translate version of text attached to the clip (it’s in German), she says:

The dollar is getting weaker, while At length the euro. But Europe is not yet the mountain, said Sandra Navidi. Just money, the crisis can not be solved. Fundamental structural changes must be made.

